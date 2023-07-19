Home / Cricket / MLC 2023, LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 2023 Live Score: Wade departs for 78, SFU 3 down vs LAKR in Dallas
MLC 2023, LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 2023 Live Score: Wade departs for 78, SFU 3 down vs LAKR in Dallas

Jul 19, 2023 07:14 AM IST
MLC 2023 LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 2023 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of LAKR vs SFU, from Dallas.

San Francisco Unicorns face La Knight Riders Live Score MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns face La Knight Riders in Match 8 of MLC 2023, in Dallas. Both sides will be aiming for a win and have been poor throughout the campaign. SFU have won the toss and opted to bat. SFU, led by Aaron Finch, are currently fifth in the standings with two points from two matches. LAKR are bottom of the table with zero points in two games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: OUT!

    A full delivery by Ali, outside off. Wade launches it to the fielder at sweeper cover for a catch!

    Wade c Dry b Ali 78 (41)

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: OUT!

    A full delivery by Russell, wide outside off. Stoinis slices it in front of Johnson for a catch, who dives forward to hold onto it at long-off!

    Stoinis c Spencer b Russell 37 (18)

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:00 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR! SFU 132/1 (11)

    A yorker by Russell, outside off. Stoinis jams his bat and guides it past backward square leg for a four!

    SFU: 132/1 (11)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: 6-4-6-6! SFU 113/1 (9)

    A full delivery by Zampa and Stoinis slams it over long on for a six! Then he whacks him wide of extra cover for a four, followed by a six over long-on! In the final delivery of this over, he hammers Zampa over long on for another six!

    SFU: 113/1 (9)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! FINALLY!

    Narine tosses it up, outside off. Allen tries to sweep, but top edges it to the wicketkeeper for a catch!

    Allen c Jaskaran b Narine 20 (19)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR! SFU 87/0 (7)

    Zampa tosses it full, on the stumps. Allen smacks it over the bowler, and long-off fails to stop as it goes for a four!

    SFU: 87/0 (7)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: SIX!

    A poor delivery by Zampa and Allen goes down the track to cream it over the bowler's head for a six!

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: 6! 29 off this over!

    A slow delivery by Ali, off-cutter, outside off. Wade drills it over midwicket for a six! 29 off this over!

    SFU: 75/0 (6)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: 6-4-4! FIFTY FOR WADE!

    A length delivery by Ali, around off. Wade launches it over deep midwicket for a six! Then he clatters a full toss wide of midwicket for a four, followed by a loft over the off side for another four to get his fifty! WHAT AN INNINGS ITS TURNING OUT TO BE!

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: SIX! SFU 46/0 (5)

    A full delivery by Dry, on the stumps! Allen launches it over long-on for a six!

    SFU: 46/0 (21)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR!

    A short delivery by Spencer, and Wade pulls it to deep backward square leg for a four!

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: No run

    A full delivery by Johnson and Allen gets an outside edge!

    SFU: 1/0 (1)

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: The aciton begins!

    Allen and Wade to open for SFU! Johnson to bowl for LAKR!

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:19 AM IST

    LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score MLC 2023: Toss update and playing XIs

    SAn Francisco Unicorns win toss and opt to bat!

    Los Angeles Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson

    San Francisco Unicorns (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux

  • Jul 19, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    LAKR vs SFU Live Score MLC 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! WElcome to our live coverage of MLC 2023 match 8, in Dallas.

