Home / Cricket / MLC 2023, SFU Vs SOR Match 4 Live Score: Seattle Orcas captain Parnell wins toss, opts to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns
Live

MLC 2023, SFU Vs SOR Match 4 Live Score: Seattle Orcas captain Parnell wins toss, opts to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns

Jul 16, 2023 05:49 AM IST
OPEN APP

Major League Cricket 2023, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of SFU vs SOR cricket match.

Major League Cricket 2023, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4 Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns face Seattle Orcas in Match 4 of the inaugural MLC 2023 season, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Sunday. San Francisco are currently second in the league table with two points from one match, and are followed by Seattle in third place, who have the same amount of points, but a lower net run rate. Led by Aaron Finch, SFU will rely a lot on star batter Corey Anderson, who slammed an unbeaten knock of 91 runs off 52 balls in the opener, packed with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell-led SOR also won their campaign opener, and put in an all-round display. Both sides will be aiming for two points in Dallas, on Sunday.

Major League Cricket 2023, Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
Major League Cricket 2023, Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: Playing XIs

    SFU: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

    SOR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Ranjane, Wayne Parnell (c), Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

  • Jul 16, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: SOR win toss, opt to bat!

    Seattle Orcas captain Parnell won the toss and opted to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns!

  • Jul 16, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: Squads

    San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Smit Patel, Amila Aponso

    Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hayden Walsh, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp

  • Jul 16, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 4 of MLC 2023, as San Francisco take on Seattle in Dallas. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Wayne Parnell aaron finch

MLC 2023, Match 4 Live Score: Seattle win toss, opt to bat vs San Francisco

cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 05:45 AM IST

Major League Cricket 2023, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of SFU vs SOR cricket match.

Live Major League Cricket 2023, Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
ByHT Sports Desk

After low-scoring T20s, India skipper Harmanpreet hoping for better wickets

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hoping that they will get better pitches to bat on in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana at the toss before the start of the T20 cricket match(PTI)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 11:27 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Rookie pacer Titas Sadhu backed to shine in the Asian Games

India pace legend Jhulan Goswami, who spotted the youngster from Bengal, feels the U-19 World Cup winner has the skills and composure to deliver

18-year-old Titas Sadhu is the latest in the India fold from Bengal
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 11:15 PM IST
ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

Sri Lanka eyeing another shot at WTC final in Pakistan Tests

Sri Lanka was in contention for the World Test Championship final until March.

FILE - Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, second left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 10:06 PM IST
AP |

Carey says he would repeat Bairstow stumping if another chance arises in Ashes

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey warned England he would repeat his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow.

Australia's wicket keeper Alex Carey reacts after failing to take a catch(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 09:42 PM IST
PTI |

West Indies captain Brathwaite's crestfallen comments sum up sorry state

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was very disappointed after they lost to India by an innings 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica.

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) and coach Andre Coley (R) of West Indies(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 09:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Gaikwad drops 1st reaction after being named India's captain for Asian Games

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading a second-string Indian side at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading a second-string Indian side at the Hangzhou Asian Games(PTI-BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 09:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

‘You belong here’: Rohit opens up on pep talk with Jaiswal after 1st Test vs WI

Rohit Sharma was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal after the India opener played a match-winning knock in his debut game against the West Indies.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal refresh during a drinks break (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Kohli's priceless reaction after Jadeja survives deadly delivery

Virat Kohli had a noteworthy reaction after Jadeja survived the deadly delivery during the 1st Test between India and the West Indies.

Kohli had a noteworthy reaction after Jadeja survived the deadly delivery(Screengrab/Fancode)
cricket
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 05:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Shahid Afridi viciously trolled for ‘stones were pelted…in Bangalore’ remark

Many took a dig at Shahid Afridi over the Sri Lankan team bus being attacked by terrorists in Lahore back in 2009.

Shahid Afridi was viciously trolled on Twitter for
cricket
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 06:46 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘When champions aren’t given what they want…': Ashwin lauded for 12-wicket show

Ravichandran Ashwin registered figures of 7/71 in the second innings, taking 12 wickets in total during the first Test against West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) during Day 3 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 02:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Aap se zyada ball khel gaya’: Kishan compares Rahane with WI No.11; video viral

Ishan Kishan was heard telling Ajinkya Rahane that Warrican has now played more balls than the Indian vice-captain.

Ishan Kishan trolled Ajinkya Rahane
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 01:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India bowling coach namedrops Bumrah in major 'workload management' verdict

Paras Mhambrey talked about the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna after India's resounding win over West Indies in 1st Test.

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from India's Test team since July last year(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Caribbean no longer a tour to look forward to

India were virtually given a free pass to declare and rout WI within three days as Ashwin and Jadeja shared 17 wickets in an innings and 141-run win.

India players celebrate after defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 15, 2023 12:15 PM IST
BySomshuvra Laha

Kumble wants Rohit, Dravid to bring 28-year-old star back in Tests

Anil Kumble spoke in detail about Team India star who is currently not a part of the Test squad for the West Indies series.

Anil Kumble stated that Rohit and co. should consider picking the 28-year-old star in Tests(AP/File)
cricket
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out