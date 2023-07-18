Home / Cricket / MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live: Rabada sends back Du Plessis after TSK choose to bat
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live: Rabada sends back Du Plessis after TSK choose to bat

Jul 18, 2023 06:43 AM IST
Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7 Live: Follow live score and updates of TSK vs MINY MLC match here. 

Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7 Live: Devon Conway threw his hands a lot in the last two overs of the powerplay and the gambled somewhat paid off. It got TSK to a score of 46/1 at the end of the powerplay. Kagiso Rabada got his fellow South African Faf du Plessis in the powerplay and that remained the only wicket to fall in that period of the match. TSK are coming into the match on the back of a defeat to Washington Freedom while MINY gave LA Knight Riders a 105-run hiding. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Live MLC: GONE! Pollard gets one

    Off pace delivery from Pollard, Chetty tries to go over long off after coming down the track. No power at all and he holes out to Rashid Khan at long on.

    Cody Chetty c Rashid Khan b Pollard 12 (18), TSK 58/2 in 8.3 overs

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7 Live Major League Cricket: TSK 46/1 at the end of the powerplay

    Conway on 28 off 18, Chetty on seven off nine. Conway has tried his luck and the gambles have paid off. Now for them to keep up the run rate as much as possible despite the field restrictions being off. 

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    Major League Cricket 2023: FOUR! Conway riding his luck

    Conway just looking to put bat on ball here and why not, this is the last over of the powerplay. Throws his hands at a length delivery outside off, doesn't keep it down but finds the gap between backward point and point.

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Match 7 Live: Inside edge and four! TSK are 27/1 in 4 overs

    Cody Chetty comes in to replace Du Plessis and he gets a thick inside edge off the last ball of the fourth. It evades leg stump and beats the keeper too.

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Live MLC: BOWLED HIM! Rabada strikes!

    What a wicket that is for Rabada and he doesn't celebrate it almost as if he knows he got lucky with that one. Attempted yorker becomes a full toss, Du Plessis looks to ramp and misses it entirely. 

    du Plessis b Rabada 8 (9), TSK 20/1 in 2.5 overs

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7 Live Major League Cricket: FOUR!

    Half volley outside off from Boult, du Plessis goes over extra cover and it dribbles to the boundary after taking a bounce.

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Major League Cricket 2023: TSK 10/0 after the 1st over

    A four off the fourth ball and a four off the sixth. and Conway is away. Bowling the second over is Trent Boult and he will be up against Faf du Plessis. Two proper giants of international cricket across formats. 

  • Jul 18, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Match 7 Live: Here we go then!

    Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis are out there for TSK, with the former facing up. Ehsan Adil has the new ball for MINY.

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:54 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Live MLC: The pitch

    Natalie Germanos and Sunil Gavaskar were on pitch report duties today: It's pretty warm - 40 degrees Celsius. Same strip that was used yesterday. Even square boundaries, longer hit straight. More wickets have fallen to pace in this tournament but spinners have been consistent. This looks like a very good pitch to bat on, little bit of grass and new ball bowlers will get some help early on.

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7 Live Major League Cricket:  TOSS ALERT!

    Faf du Plessis has won the toss and TSK will bat first. 

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Major League Cricket 2023 Live: Dwayne Bravo's classic

    TSK had to chase down a target of 164 in their last match. That started looking like an impossible task when they were reduced to 78/6 in 14 overs. However, then came an act of rolling back the years from veteran Dwayne Bravo. Bravo smashed 76 off 39 balls in an innings that included five fours and six sixes and almost single-handedly brought Texas to within six runs of the target. He was not dismissed but it was too steep a gradient to climb in the end for TSK.

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Match 7 Live: MINY full squad

    Dewald Brevis, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Hammad Azam, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Steven Taylor, Sarabjit Ladda, David Wiese, Jason Behrendorff, Waqar Salamkheil, Jasdeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Live MLC: TSK full squad

    Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Cody Chetty, Imran Tahir, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad

  • Jul 18, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 2023 Live MLC: Hello and welcome!

    Cricket has joined the Major League planet in the USA that is already occupied by its baseball and football, or soccer, iterations. The former, of course, is on a different planet altogether, a pioneering league that is considered one of the inspirations of the IPL itself. The MLS has done wonders for the sport of football in the country. Now comes the MLC, hoping to do the rather unimaginable task of making cricket as much an American sport as baseball or basketball. If that is to be, then encounters like CSK vs MI in the IPL is sorely needed. Let's see if the MLC versions of these two teams can emulate their success both on and off the field. For now, though, this is a game that could break a four-team deadlock this year. Let's get to it

