Watch: Makeshift stand collapses, glass panel shatters as storm in Galle halts Sri Lanka vs Australia Test; none hurt

Rain and inclement weather delayed the start of the second day’s play of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle. Heavy early morning rain, accompanied by strong winds, meant Galle International Stadium was under covers for much of the morning. Beyond delaying a riveting game of cricket stuck in the balance, the rain also had one more undesired effect. One of the makeshift stands at Galle’s stadium collapsed and a glass panel fell in front of the dugout where the touring Australian groups were seated Wednesday. Thankfully, reports say none of the players, the ground staff or spectators were hurt.

Photos and videos surfaced on social media about the destruction the rain and heavy winds caused inside the Galle stadium.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

Galle’s stadium is in a very picturesque location, but being along Sri Lanka’s coastline, it is also susceptible to high winds and lots of tropical rain, which at times can get very intense. Luckily, there were no fans in the stands that early in the morning because of the inclement weather, therefore avoiding any potential injuries that could have occurred.

A glass panel has now fallen and smashed from the front of marquee where tour groups were seated under yesterday. No one appears to have been hurt. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/L2NTXhQsOo — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) June 30, 2022

The rain did stop for some time in the morning only to return again a few minutes later forcing the ground staff to put the covers back on. Both teams will be hoping there is the opportunity for play today, with the match in a well-balanced situation and both teams still in it.

Sri Lanka scored 212 runs in the first innings, thanks to a Niroshan Dickwella half-century, but was stopped by a Nathan Lyon five-fer. Australia got off to a strong start thanks to David Warner and Usman Khawaja, but Warner, Labuschagne, and Steve Smith lost their wickets in the final session. Smith was infuriated by the run-out which dismissed him, but Khawaja and Travis Head held the fort, leaving them at 98-3 at stumps on day one. Australia will resume on 98-3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON