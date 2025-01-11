Dubai [UAE], : The second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will feature the brightest young talents from 16 nations competing in 41 matches, hosted across four venues in Malaysia. This tournament provides an exciting platform for emerging stars to showcase their skills on the global stage, as per ICC. Malaysia set to host ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 featuring talents from 16 nations

The tournament will kick off on January 18 with six exciting matches on the opening day.

The participating teams are divided into four groups, Group A includes India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies; Group B features England, Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA; Group C comprises New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, and South Africa; and Group D includes Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Scotland.

Each team will play against every other team in their group, and the top three from each group will progress to the Super Six League stage. In this phase, teams from Group A will face two qualifiers from Group D, while teams from Group B will compete against two qualifiers from Group C. Points earned in matches against other qualifying teams in the group stage will carry forward to the Super Six League stage.

The top two teams from each Super Six League will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set to be played on February 2.

The tournament opens with matches from Groups B, C, and D. In Group B, England will face Ireland in Johor, and Pakistan will play against the USA. Group C matches will see Samoa take on Nigeria and New Zealand face South Africa in Sarawak. Group D fixtures include Australia against Scotland and Bangladesh taking on Nepal in Selangor.

The Super Six stage will take place from January 25 to January 29, with the semi-finals scheduled for January 31 in Pandamaran. The final will be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Pandamaran on Sunday, .

The inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup was held in 2023 in South Africa. India emerged as the first champions, defeating England by seven wickets in a low-scoring final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. England's Grace Scrivens was named "Player of the Tournament" for her outstanding performance, scoring 293 runs and taking nine wickets in seven matches.

