Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM
Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 31 Aug 2024 at 07:00 AM
Venue : Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Maldives squad -
Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Shiyam, Azin Rafeeq, Azyan Farhath, Umar Adam, Gedara Kumara W, Mohamed Azzam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shunan Ali
Singapore squad -
Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta, Arjun Mutreja, Raoul Sharma, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Janak Prakash, Will Simpson, Aman Desai, Manpreet Singh, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Vinoth Baskaran...Read More
