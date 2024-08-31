Toss won by SIN and elected to bat

Toss won by SIN and elected to bat

Live

Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM

By

Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 AM