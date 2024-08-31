Explore
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi 27oC
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
    Toss
    SIN
    Yet to bat
    MDV
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by SIN and elected to bat
    Live

    Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 31, 2024 6:02 AM IST
    Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 AM
    Maldives vs Singapore Live Score, Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024
    Venue : Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

    Maldives squad -
    Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Shiyam, Azin Rafeeq, Azyan Farhath, Umar Adam, Gedara Kumara W, Mohamed Azzam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shunan Ali
    Singapore squad -
    Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta, Arjun Mutreja, Raoul Sharma, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Janak Prakash, Will Simpson, Aman Desai, Manpreet Singh, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Vinoth Baskaran    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 31, 2024 6:02 AM IST

    Maldives vs Singapore Match Details
    Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024 between Maldives and Singapore to be held at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 07:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Maldives vs Singapore Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM
