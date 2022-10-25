'Man got sacked and Kohli became chase master again': Ganguly mercilessly slammed for tweet on India after win vs PAK

The ‘King is Back’ trended on social media on Sunday night as Virat Kohli's sublime 82* helped Team India avenge their 2021 T20 World Cup defeat against Pakistan with a four-wicket win in their tournament opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Down to 31 for 4 in the seventh over in their chase of 160, Kohli's sensational knock helped India get their campaign off a winning start in Australia. Moments after the match, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tweeted on India's win, but was mercilessly trolled for his post which had no mentions of Kohli.

India did not get off to a perfect start against Pakistan in the chase. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed early inside the first four overs while Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by Haris Rauf in the final over of the powerplay. Axar Patel, who was sent higher up the order, suffered a similar fate four deliveries.

ALSO READ: 'He's main force of the team, has calm influence on Rohit': Akram, Waqar identify IND's next captain after PAK heroics

It was all down to Kohli, but the former India captain too was struggling at 12 off 21. However, it was the addition of Hardik Pandya in the partnership that helped Kohli break from the shackles. The pair put on a 100-run stand. Hardik eventually departed in what was a drama-filled final over before India pulled it through.

After the win, Ganguly had taken to Twitter to post, “Congratulations to the team for a fantastic win and a great start to the world cup @bcci.” However, with the tweet having no mention of Kohli or his knock, fans on Twitter mercilessly slammed the former India captain.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts," Kohli had said after the match.

