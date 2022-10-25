'He's main force of the team, has calm influence on Rohit': Akram, Waqar identify IND's next captain after PAK heroics

It was a memorable start for the Indian team who scripted a sensational four-wicket win against Pakistan in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Virat Kohli hogged all the limelight with his terrific 82* in what was a nail-biter of the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But it was not just a one-man act for Team India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh got India off to a super start with the youngster dismissing both the openers inside the powerplay. Later in the evening, Hardik Pandya produced a moment of brilliance during his 100-run stand alongside Kohli. It was a team effort that took India past the line in the high-octane drama-filled contest.

After the match, Pakistan cricket legends, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were left utterly impressed by the manner in which an India star performed in the game against Pakistan and identified him as the “next Indian captain”.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq, who was also part of the conversation on A Sports, enjoyed the way Hardik went about in the chase and felt that it reflected his self-belief and ability to read situations.

“Hardik Pandya ko agar aap dekhe, pehli dafa usne shayad captaincy ki hai, IPL main, and the way he led the team. Unhone IPL jeeti hai. Usse andaza hota hai ki how he handled the pressure. Especially uska bhi jo role hai team main as a finisher. And finisher aap team main tabhi ho sakte hai jab aap mentally strong ho and ek self belief ho. And woh read kar rahe the ki kis tarike se le ke jaa sakte hai,” he said.

Waqar quickly interrupted saying, “I won't be surprised if he is the next Indian captain.”

Akram then jumped in hailing the India all-rounder. “Pehle woh IPL main captain bana, waha jeeta. Abhi woh team main ek main force hai, woh captain ko advice deta hai, ek calm influence hai, and he is learning. Ekdum se agar deep end main daal do toh usko samjh hi nehi ayegi,” he said.

