e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Manav Suthar’s five-for sets up Indian U-19 team’s five-wicket win over Afghanistan

Manav Suthar returned figures of 10-1-19-5 as India U-19 team dismissed Afghanistan for 113 in 35 overs after asking them to take first strike.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar snapped five wickets as the Indian Under-19 team took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series over Afghanistan with a comprehensive five-wicket win in the fourth Youth ODI on Thursday.

Suthar returned figures of 10-1-19-5 as India U-19 team dismissed Afghanistan for 113 in 35 overs after asking them to take first strike.

The hosts then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 114 for five in 28.1 overs to complete the win.

Sent into bat, Afghanistan put up a disappointing show with just three of their batsmen -- Farhan Zakhil (23), Imran (44) and Rahmanullah (15) reaching doubles figures.

Besides Suthar, Vidyadhar Patil (2/7), skipper Shubhang Hegde (2/23) and Rishabh Bansal (1/17) also chipped in with wickets.

Chasing the total, opener Kumar Kushagra top-scored with a 50-ball 29, while Divyaansh Saxena (21), Sourav Dagar (24) and Shashwat Rawat (17) also contributed with the bat.

With this win, the Indian U-19 team has taken an unassailable lead in the series. The fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be held on November 30.

tags
top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news