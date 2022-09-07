Manchester United was my favourite team in Premier League, reveals Pujara

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who mainly plays Tests for the national side, recently played in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 in England. The 34-year old had a great run in the tournament where he scored 624 runs for Sussex, the second highest number of runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries in just nine matches.

While in England, the India batsman spoke about his favourite team of the Premier League, during an interaction with some players of the League. After the interaction, Pujara also posed in the official jersey of football club Brighton & Hove Albion who are currently on the fourth position in the points table.

During the interaction, Pujara revealed that Manchester United was his favourite team. “If you ask me about my personal favorite, I used to follow Manchester United. Even in the Indian cricket team each player has their own team. But they follow the game, yeah, they love Football and even people back home wake up early to watch the Premier League,” Pujara said.

The official Twitter account of Premier League India posted a video of the interaction with Pujara and wrote ""My favourite team is @ManUtd" @cheteshwar1 on the fandom of the #PL in the @BCCI camp".

However Twitter users trolled Pujara for his comment that people in India wake up early to watch the Premier League.

One of the users commented “Wake up early? When did that happen for a PL match?”

Interestingly, Premier League matches are telecast on prime time slots in India with only some of them broadcasted late in the night. Early morning games are not only rare, in-fact they are never telecast at that time, at least for India due to its time zones and twitter users pushed across this point in the comments section of Pujara's interaction video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON