Manjrekar hails Axar's performance at number five ahead of Pakistan clash

ANI |
Feb 23, 2025 02:28 PM IST

As Team India aims to avenge the loss to the Men in Green in the 2017 ICC CT final at The Oval, the role of Axar at number five will be important as he will be maintaining a left-right hand batting combination and can combat spinners really well. So far in his outings at number five, Axar has done well, with his last four innings since last year reading: 44, 52, 41* and 8. Overall at number five, Axar has scored 185 runs at an average of 37.00, with a half-century. His best score is 52.

Mumbai [India], : Ahead of the India-Pakistan match at the ongoing Champions Trophy, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Axar Patel for batting well on being promoted to number five by the team management.

Manjrekar hails Axar's performance at number five ahead of Pakistan clash

As Team India aims to avenge the loss to the Men in Green in the 2017 ICC CT final at The Oval, the role of Axar at number five will be important as he will be maintaining a left-right hand batting combination and can combat spinners really well.

So far in his outings at number five, Axar has done well, with his last four innings since last year reading: 44, 52, 41* and 8. Overall at number five, Axar has scored 185 runs at an average of 37.00, with a half-century. His best score is 52.

Speaking ahead of the match, Manjrekar, the JioHotstar expert, said, "He got some time in the last game. Axar only comes into bat when there is a need for a left-right combination or a left-armer/leg-spinner bowling. It makes sense for him to do that and he has been brilliant. One thing I was worried about the Indian batting was like in 2023 WC, the first left-hander was Jadeja and there were so many righties."

"Axar being promoted up the order and the way he has responded has been great. Well, KL, hopefully, will get some time, but that comes with batting at 5 and 6 in limited-overs cricket," said Sanjay.

At number five, KL has been exceptional for India, with 1,299 runs in 31 innings at an average of 56.47, a strike-rate of 96.36, with two centuries and nine fifties and best score of 112. At number six, he has 95 runs in five innings at an average of 31.66, with best score of 41*.

Speaking on his 'Player of the Tournament' prediction, he said that opener Shubman Gill is his prediction for the award.

"I have predicted 'Player of the Tournament' for Gill. The way he has been batting, he has cracked the 50-over code, the way he has not done in Tests and T20Is so far. He has batted where he gets all the chances," said Manjrekar.

Gill continued his strong form in ODIs, playing a matured, well-composed knock in the face of wickets falling at the other end to guide India to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy opener. In four ODIs this year, all as vice-captain, Gill has scored 360 runs at an average of 120.00, with a strike rate of almost 95, with two centuries and two fifties. In 51 ODIs, he has made 2,688 runs at an average of 62.51, with eight tons and 15 fifties. His best score is 208.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

