Manoj Tiwary corners BCCI after India vs Pakistan scheduled in Asia Cup: 'PM Modi said Operation Sindoor is still on'

A contentious call was made by cricket’s governing bodies to schedule an Asia Cup tournament in the wake of the violence along the India-Pakistan border. The upcoming tournament, slated to take place between September 9 and September 28, will be held in the UAE, with the official release of the schedule marking September 14 as the date for the India-Pakistan clash. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shaheen Afridi in action during the previous edition of the Asia Cup.(AFP)

Many expected this match, if not the whole tournament, to be scratched off in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks in March, and the military response that followed from both sides. The cricketing boards and the Asian Cricket Council have come under further criticism for scheduling this match given the friction behind it.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who now serves as a minister of state in West Bengal, came out in open criticism of the decision to hold this match. In an interview with ANI, the former batter made clear that the cricket match shouldn’t go ahead.

"I am against it. The India-Pakistan match should not be held. Especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which civilians have been killed. After that, Operation Sindoor has taken place,” said Tiwary, citing India’s military response to the attacks which included aerial targeting of military and terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

‘Our Prime Minister is saying…’

"The situation was so bad, how can we think of an India-Pakistan match. I feel that it should be considered again and the India-Pakistan match should not happen in such an environment,” continued the former Bengal batter. "Our Prime Minister is saying that the Operation Sindoor is still going on… How can we play a match with Pakistan?”

Tiwary’s comments follow from a last-minute cancellation of the match between legends from India and Pakistan in the ongoing World Championship of Legends taking place in the UK, which was called off after players such as Harbhajan Singh and the Pathan brothers made themselves unavailable, citing their unwillingness to play against Pakistan in the wake of pressure from fans at home.

While the fate of this match and the Asia Cup as a whole remains uncertain and to be decided, India’s desire to be accommodating and following the Olympic charter ahead of the planned bid for the 2036 Olympic Games is reportedly the reason for BCCI’s agreement for the tournament to go ahead.