 Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup

ANI |
Jun 01, 2024 10:49 PM IST

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaches and cricket fever grips the world, Major League Cricket (MLC) continues to make a global impact. Forty-five of its star players are set to play in the ICC's marquee event, which will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29, 2024.

San Francisco [California], : As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaches and cricket fever grips the world, Major League Cricket has made an impact. Forty-five of its star players are set to play in the ICC's marquee event, which will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup
Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup

Major League Cricket was recently awarded List-A status, recognised by the ICC as an official T20 league, making it America's first world-class domestic tournament, a release said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

MLC's six teams, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom, boast some of the world's best international and domestic talent who are ready to represent their respective countries in the World Cup.

The USA league include players Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk , Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir , Corey Anderson, Haris Rauf , Harmeet Singh, , Milind Kumar Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar and Yasir Mohammad .

MLC has already revolutionised the cricket landscape in the USA, the release said. "The inaugural 2023 season was a huge success, with sold-out matches garnering millions of viewers worldwide. This set the momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the MLC's second season, which kicks off July 5."

This is the first time that the United States is hosting any major cricket tournament. The nation will get to see a lot of stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, David Warner and Mirchell Starc.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 2 to 29. The USA and Canada will lock horns against each other in the tournament's opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more.Explore now !.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On