Marcus Stoinis announces shock ODI retirement, to be replaced in Champions Trophy squad: 'Right time to step away'

Marcus Stoinis has announced retirement from ODIs, effective immediately, bringing an end to a decade-long career in the 50-over format. The all-rounder, who played 74 ODIs for Australia, will continue to be available for selection in T20Is. Stoinis made his ODI debut against England at Old Trafford in 2015. Marcus Stoinis bowls during the third one-day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan (AFP)

Stoinis was part of Australia's Champions Trophy squad, but will now be replaced.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish," Stoinis said.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

“I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan.”

The all-rounder was a key member of Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad in India. Stoinis ended his ODI career with 1495 runs, with the highest score of 146, which came against New Zealand at Eden Park; he also picked up three wickets in the same match.

With the ball, Stoinis picked 48 wickets in ODIs. In 2018, he was recognised as the country's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

The decision to step away from ODIs comes as Stoinis looks to focus on the shortest format of the game, where his power-hitting and all-round skills remain highly valued.

Australia coach on Stoinis

Andrew McDonald, who is currently with the Australia Test outfit playing in the second Test at Galle before they head to Pakistan later in the month, paid tribute to the powerful allrounder who played 74 one day internationals across almost a decade.

"Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade," McDonald said.

"Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.

“He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements.”