Marcus Stoinis slays Shami; hits four sixes in final over as India pacer concedes second-most expensive IPL spell

Marcus Stoinis took SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami to the cleaners as Punjab Kings posted 245/6 in the allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The right-handed batter smashed four consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings, and Shami had no answers to stop the onslaught. IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS; Marcus Stoinis hit four consecutive sixes in the final over(Reuters )

Mohammed Shami conceded 75 runs in his quota of four overs, registering the second-worst bowling figures in the history of the T20 tournament. Rajasthan Royals has the worst spell in the IPL, as he conceded 76 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad earlier this season.

Shami kept bowling short balls or full tosses as Stoinis took a full toll, smashing the Indian pacer all round the park. SunRisers Hyderabad made a comeback in the final few overs by taking constant wickets. However, the final over bowled by Shami undid all the hard work, and Punjab Kings finished with a solid total on the board.

In the end, Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 34 off 11 balls. His innings was studded with four sixes and one four.

Speaking at the mid-innings with the host broadcaster, Stoinis said, “Nice to make a contribution, a little cameo from me there. There was a bit of spin and bounce. It's a very good score, depends on how we start in the powerplay and how we finish.”

Punjab Kings smash their second-highest IPL total

Punjab Kings smashed 245/6 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to captain Shreyas Iyer's whirlwind 82-run knock off 36 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes. This is Punjab Kings' second-highest total in the history of the IPL, only second to 262/2 against Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Opening batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh played knocks of 36 and 42, respectively, to give Punjab Kings a solid start at the top.

For SunRisers Hyderabad, Harshal Patel returned with four wickets as he took the key scalps of Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh and Glenn Maxwell.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.