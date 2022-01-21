Mark Boucher charged over racism allegations; 'could lead to his dismissal' as South Africa head coach

Cricket South Africa has charged men's head coach Mark Boucher with ‘gross misconduct’ after he was accused of racism by his former teammate Paul Adams. The charges came after the findings from Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which is looking into past allegations against a number of people including Boucher.

The CSA has appointed senior advocate Terry Motau as the chairperson of disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against the SA coach.

"The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps,” CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in a statement released on the board's official website.

Former spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown s**t" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicketkeeper Boucher who has since apologised.

“While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise,” the statement further read.

Boucher, reacting to the charges, said that he will defend himself in due course.

"I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course," Boucher said in a statement.

"For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas."

The ombudsman's report also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers, according to Reuters. The report said selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.