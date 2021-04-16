'Go do your thing in IPL': Mark Boucher reveals chat with AB de Villiers on international return

It has nearly been three years that AB de Villiers announced his international retirement. The former South Africa captain has continued to play in T20 leagues across the world over the years and has displayed supreme form in the shortest format. De Villiers' heroics in the Indian Premier League over the years for Royal Challengers Bangalore almost prompted a discussion around an international return for him in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad last year.

But with the Covid-19 putting a stop to the sporting world, the T20 World Cup 2020 was postponed, and De Villiers' potential return was halted for the time being.

So, are there still plans to reconsider ABD for a return to the South African side? According to coach Mark Boucher, the discussion is still on the table.

"I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open," Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.

"AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," he added.

"I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.

De Villiers played a supreme knock of 48 runs in 27 balls in RCB's first game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians. His performance helped Virat Kohli's side in defeated the defending champions by two wickets.