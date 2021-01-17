IND USA
'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus Labuschagne for 'worst appeal' against Washington Sundar
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus Labuschagne for 'worst appeal' against Washington Sundar

India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne left former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh bemused with an outrageous appeal against India's Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne has his own way of entertaining everyone. Even when he is leaving the ball, his mannerisms – straight from the Steve Smith manual of Test match batting - are worth preserving. In the field too, the Australia right-hander is nothing short of hilarious. After he was in the news for a friendly banter with Shubman Gill in the second Test in Melbourne, Labuschagne left former Australia cricketers Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist bemused with an outrageous appeal on Day 3 of India vs Australia 4th Test in Brisbane.

In the 63rd over of the Indian innings, Josh Hazlewood bowled a short delivery to Washington Sundar. The debutant swayed away from the line. The ball seemed to be a fair distance away from Sundar’s bat and gloves before resting in keeper Tim Paine's hands but Labuschagne, who was standing at forward short-leg went up in a vociferous appeal.

“That is the worst appeal I have ever heard,” Waugh said during commentary in Fox cricket.

Also Read | 'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

Labuschagne did not receive any support from the Australian cricketers. The bowler Hazlewood did not even bother to turn towards the umpire and instead walked back to his run-up.

“What is he doing?” Mark Waugh was heard saying on Fox commentary, having seen a clear gap between the bat and the passing ball like everyone else. “Do you think he was having a bad dream or something? What is he doing? What is Marnus Labuschagne appealing for?”

“He still looks bemused, look,” Gilchrist replied, as the camera kept their focus on Labuschagne, in helmet, looking around blankly for support.

Also Read | 'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it

“Not surprised our producer didn’t put the DRS countdown clock on there because there was no one else interested in the stadium.” Waugh continued. “I’ve got no idea what happened there.”

“I wonder what Marnus was thinking and what planet he was on?” said Gilchrist.

Meanwhile, Sundar and Thakur did a commendable job with their 123-run partnership to keep India in the game. The partnership formed with India in serious trouble at 186-6 in reply to Australia’s 369, and with no more recognized batters in the pavilion, and added 123 runs — an Indian record for the seventh wicket at the Gabba.

Thakur, in his second test, got off the mark with a six and raised his maiden test half-century with another six off Nathan Lyon and topped India’s scoring with a 115-ball 67. Sundar posted 62 from 144 deliveries in his debut test innings. In between the boundaries, the lower middle-order batters dodged, ducked and were hit by short balls peppered at them by the Australian fast bowlers.

India were bowled out for 336 and Australia in their second innings were 21 for no loss, with a lead of 54 runs when stumps were called on Day 3.

