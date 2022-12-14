Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli's majestic Test batting milestone with spectacular rise in ICC ranking

Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is inarguably one of the emerging Test batters of recent times. He has created massive partnerships with teammate and world-class batter Steve Smith and won many matches for his team. The 28-year-old's exploits in Test cricket has made his name being taken alongside the fab four of greats Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

In the recently concluded Test series against West Indies at home, Labuschagne top scored with an incredible 502 runs in two matches at a Bradmanesque average of 167.33. He scored three centuries with highes score of 204 and was adjudged Player of the Series. The exceptional batting performance has helped him climb to the No.1 spot in the latest ICC men's Test player rankings.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer becomes India’s all-format highest run-scorer in 2022, overtakes Suryakumar Yadav

The right-handed batter has gained 937 rating points in total and thus equalled Virat Kohli's rating points in the all-time Test Batting rankings. The elusive list is dominated by Australia legend Don Bradman at the top with 961 points, followed by Steve Smith at No.2 with 947 points, former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting at No.5 with 942 points. Kumar Sangakkara, Viv Richards and Clyde Walcott are at No.8, No.9 and No. 10 positions respectively with 938 points. Kohli is at No.11 while Labuschagne is at No.12.

Labuschagne has played 30 Test matches thus far in his career and hit 3041 runs at an impressive average of 60.82. He has ten hundreds and two double tons to his name. The 28-year-old has however, not being able to replicate his superb performances in ODIs.

In the latest ICC men's Test player rankings, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are the only Indians at the No.5 and No. 10 respectively. Virat Kohli is at the 12th position with 714 points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON