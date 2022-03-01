'All bowlers aren't like that. He has that acquired skill': Labuschagne on battle against India's 'tremendous thinker'

Australia gear up for their first ever Test series in Pakistan after 24 years and the Pat Cummins-led side will be facing stiff challenge against spin. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne had already begun preparing for the tour and the facing the spinners through a unique manner, which he shared on his social media account. But he believes that he has learnt much from his battle against veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2020/21 series in Australia.

In the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series played last year, Ashwin dismissed Labuschagne twice, conceding 99 runs in 184 deliveries.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Tuesday, Labuschagne opened up on his strategy of hitting Ashwin against the spin through the covers.

"I've always been quite good at hitting the ball through there. It's just more of a tactical decision. As simple as it is, you've got to try and hit the ball where there's the least number of fielders. Now in those times you're speaking about, Ashwin had a 6-3 field on the leg-side. He only had point, cover and slip. And so, the obvious option was giving yourself space and try and pick your runs through the covers. Just doing whatever it takes really to score through the off-side," he said.

Labuschagne then opened up on his battle against Ashwin and explained why a batter needs to lift their game against a bowler who has an "acquired skill" and is always thinking of getting the opposition out.

"The reason Ashwin's record is so good is because he's a tremendous thinker of the game. So, he's always thinking about how he can get you out. About what you are doing. And so what he's doing to counter that? And then he seems to go, "Ok now I'm going to change, so that you're going to do this." That's what makes him really good. Now, not all bowlers are like that. There are other bowlers who have really good deliveries and can bowl really well but that thinking of getting you out, that's an acquired skill," he explained.

"On some wickets, it's easy. Because you just need to put the ball there and the wicket will do the work. But I think Ashwin has played on plenty of wickets where he's had to create the work, he's had to create the angles, come tight or come wide. And that's why it's really good to play against guys like Ashwin. You obviously have to lift your game because he's lifted his game."