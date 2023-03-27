Labuschagne's million-dollar reply to fan's 'One word about Rohit Sharma' query; picks dream batting partner from Fab 4

Marnus Labuschagne recently wrapped up a memorable tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Although Australia failed grab a win in the series, conceding the trophy for the fourth straight time in the history, they did script an incredible turnaround. From being written off after first two losses, Australia beat India in Indore to claim their seat in the WTC final before levelling the final tie, to keep the series at 2-1. Australia later completed a 2-1 series win against India in ODIs earlier this month, although Labuschagne wasn't part of it.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne with India captain Rohit Sharma(ANI)

On Monday, the Australian batter had a small Q&A session with his fans on Twitter where he was asked on various topics ranging from the recently-concluded series against India to his love for coffee and his favourite batter of all time.

One of the fans on Twitter asked him to describe India skipper Rohit Sharma in one word. While Labuschagne couldn't do it in one word, he gave a blockbuster reply.

“One word about rohit sharma?,” asked the fan. Labuschagne replied: “more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swing.”

Another fan asked Labuschagne a tricky question, asking him to pick his dream batting partner from the Fab 4 sans Steve Smith and the Aussie picked former India cricketer Virat Kohli.

“If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be?” asked the fan. Labuschagne replied: “has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s.”

The 28-year-old also revealed the biggest challenge he has faced so far as a cricketer, saying the "mental challenge of continuing to perform and playing a game where you fail more than you succeed".

Labuschagne will next be seen in action in the WTC final, where Australia will be up against India at The Oval in June. This will be India's second appearance at the WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the final at Lord's in 2021.

