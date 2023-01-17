Massive ICC blunder sees India pip Australia to become No.1 ranked Test team for just 2 hours without playing a series

Team India were handed in a moment of joy on Tuesday afternoon when they found themselves at the top of the ICC Test rankings. Tweets were posted by fans, but it all lasted for just two hours. Australia were back in top in the chart. The change in ranking was a result of a major glitch in the ICC website as neither India and Australia are presently part of any Test series and are slated to play one, against each other, next month.

ICC Test rankings tend to change only at the end of every series. The last it was update on January 8 after Australia had defeated South Africa at home. They were placed at the top of the table with 126 rating points.

India, on the other hand, last played a Test series in late December, when they whitewashed Bangladesh in the away fixture. They were placed second with 115 rating points.

With no Test series going on, the rankings are unlikely to change, but India managed to find their name on the top of the charts on Tuesday afternoon, in what later turned out to be a massive blunder on the ICC website.

According to the screengrab of the ICC website which began circulating on Twitter, India retained their rating point, but grabbed the top spot by virtue of Australia losing 15 points. Meanwhile, South Africa, who are fourth-ranked, slipped to the fifth spot while West Indies jumped from eighth to the sixth place.

Two hours later, Australia reclaimed the spot as the glitch on the ICC website was removed.

However, India do have the chance to grabbing the top spit come the Border-Gavaskar series which begins from February 9 onwards. If India win by a margin of 2-0 or more, they can topple Australia. But India and Australia will have a bigger target in mind - the World Test Championship final.

