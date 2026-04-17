...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar swayed by Shreyas Iyer’s ‘awareness, timing, fitness, and composure’

Sachin Tendulkar rarely praises but when he does, he goes the whole hog.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 04:25 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer has been in the news ever since his fabulous catch that saw the back of Hardik Pandya during the Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

Sachin Tendulkar is absolutely smitten by the Shreyas Iyer catch on Thursday night.

Under pressure after just 14 runs off 11 balls, the Mumbai Indians captain went for a big shot off Marco Jansen. He dragged it way outside his off stump and hoicked it over long-on while losing his right hand off the bat.

Iyer was the next person in action. He jumped over the rope and caught the ball with both hands above him, but released it in time for Xavier Bartlett, who was stationed nearby, to complete the relay catch.

Also News: BCCI takes action after Romi Bhinder found guilty; ACU ‘unsatisfied’ with RR manager's protocol breach explanation

“Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned.

“To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure.

“Got everything spot on. One of the best catches I’ve ever seen live!” Tendulkar wrote.

Iyer has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League for the last few seasons. He won the league with Kolkata Knight Riders before joining Punjab Kings the very next year in a shock move. And in his first season with the North-Indian side, he almost did the unthinkable. He captained them to the playoffs, their first since 2014, and eventually they lost a close match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The clamour for him has increased manifold of late, with fans and experts urging the Indian selectors to include him in their T20I scheme of things real quick.

 
shreyas iyer indian premier league hardik pandya sachin tendulkar mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar swayed by Shreyas Iyer’s ‘awareness, timing, fitness, and composure’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.