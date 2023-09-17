Match got over in blink of an eye: Shardul, Hardik's golden reactions after India demolish Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Dictating the proceedings right from the word go, Rohit Sharma-led Team India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2023. While cricket is a team game but it took just one player from the Indian camp to decide the fate of the contest. Mohammed Siraj, who led India's attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah, handed Sri Lanka on of their worst defeats as he scalped six wickets in seven overs. Shardul Thakur shares his thoughts on the Asia Cup final

The proceedings started with Bumrah packing Kusal Perera in the first over. But what followed next was absolute carnage as Siraj picked four wickets in his second over, which reduced Sri Lanka to 12/5 in four overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

The menace by Siraj continued as he added two more wickets to his tally and was joined by Hardik Pandya right after the end of first powerplay. Pandya scalped three wickets as the Lankan innings was wrapped up for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Also Read | Siraj floors internet with priceless gesture for groundsmen after annihilating Sri Lanka batting order in Asia Cup final

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill then walked out to complete the formalities as India chased down the paltry target in just 6.1 overs.

“It (the match) got over within the blink of an eye," were Shardul Thakur's first reaction as the contest was over in mere 21.3 overs. He then lauded the efforts put in by the Indian seamers, saying: “Bumrah started well and what a spell it was from Siraj. It was a brilliant effort from his side. Hardik got those last three wickets. It was a clinical performance by the bowlers. Gill and Ishan got done with the chase.”

"I think it was more of a combination how we are going to play in the World Cup. KL (Rahul) scoring that ton against Pakistan, what a comeback for him. We feel that we are a settled side, everyone is ready to showcase their skills,” he added.

Good toss to lose: Pandya

Pandya, who claimed the final three Lankan wickets, felt it was a “good toss to lose” because India too had thought of batting first in the wicket, which generated good movement for the pacers.

"It was a good toss to lose, we wanted to bat as well. I think our new bowlers, especially Siraj bowled really well. He got it swinging and created a lot of chances. Nowadays in ODI cricket, the new ball has been swinging and we have been speaking about getting the most. The first few overs, the ball didn’t even hit the bat,” said the all-rounder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON