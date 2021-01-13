Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England Tests
Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.
The 33-year-old former captain was named in Sri Lanka's 22-man squad for the series, which was postponed in March after England returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be played in Galle without fans.
Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during their two heavy defeats in South Africa and Dimuth Karunaratne's side will also welcome back experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and pacemen Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara against England.
Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa.
Sri Lanka squad:
Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh MendisThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox