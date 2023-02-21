'If you want the creme de la creme...': AUS legend open to helping Cummins and Co. after total humiliation in 2nd Test

Veteran all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja managed to spin a web around the Australian batters in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Rohit Sharma and Co. hammered Pat Cummins' Australia by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Australia lost nine wickets in a single session on Day 3 of the recently concluded Test match between the two top-ranked sides.

Rohit's Team India not only handed Australia its second straight defeat in the series but the hosts also ended up retaining the prestigious Border-Gavsakar Trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in Delhi on Sunday. With Australia on the verge of suffering a series defeat at the hands of Team India, legendary cricketer Matthew Hayden has stepped up to solve the batting struggles of Cummins and Co. after the visitors were blown away in Delhi.

"One hundred per cent, at any time of the day or night, it is a given that myself -- and I'm sure I speak for anyone else that I represent that would have that kind of influence -- would 100 per cent be in. Any time I have been asked to do anything I've always said yes at any time of day," Hayden was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke urged Australia to take notes from Hayden as the former Aussie opener achieved an incredible average of 110 during the 2001 series against India. Hayden, who was a part of the Australian side that last won a series in India, has also said that he would ‘definitely not’ charge Cricket Australia for assisting the Baggy Greens.

"You can’t alienate them (former players). If you want the creme de la creme, the very least you can do is respect them. There should be a system if you're in the CA role, how do we get the intellectual property in our players? That’s the key," Hayden said.

Former Australian opener Hayden scored 8,625 runs from 103 Tests for the Baggy Greens between 1994 and 2009. The 51-year-old made his Test debut against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in 1994. The Australian southpaw slammed 30 centuries and 29 half-centuries in the longest format. Hayden has also sympathised with Australian head coach Andrew McDonald ahead of the 3rd Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“It’s not possible because a week before we came over here everyone was screaming bloody murder about their superstars not playing the Big Bash League – and yet they’ve got a Test match nine days later. This is where I really don’t envy the role of Andrew McDonald. He has to work out what is the priority in terms of his playing group of which he has zero per cent control over a two-month period because of IPL. Part of that tenure would be, 'what do we want to win fellas?' Because if it's India we know what it takes to win there," Hayden added.

