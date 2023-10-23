Matthew Hayden pays homage to Bishan Singh Bedi during PAK vs AFG World Cup clash at Chepauk: ‘Behind Allan Border…’

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden paid homage to legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. One of the greatest spin bowlers in the history of the game, Bedi played for India between 1966 to 1979. The celebrated cricketer captained Team India between 1975 and 1979 in the longest and oldest format of the game. He was 77.

Hayden hailed Bedi for his 'magnificent storytelling ability' as a bowler

Talking about Bedi's contribution to the game, former Australian opener Hayden hailed the ex-India cricketer for his ‘magnificent storytelling ability' as a bowler. Hayden was on commentary duty at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India when the ex-Aussie opener paid tribute to the former India captain. During Pakistan's crucial World Cup match against Afghanistan at Chennai, Hayden recalled his interactions with Bedi at the Madras Cricket Club.

'He provided so much support to young players'

“Behind Allan Border. I think that the great late now Bishan Singh Bedi just had that amazing spirit of the game. He always had this glint of your in his eyes, which kind of kept you on edge. But it also allowed you to benefit from just as beautiful transformation of your own game," Hayden told Star Sports. Bedi was an integral part of India's spin quartet featuring the likes of Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan in the 1970s.

"He provided so much support to young players. As a young boy, I can remember walking out through this Madras Cricket Club and there was Bishan Bedi here in the middle to discuss, not batting, but the art of spin bowling. A boy from the bush, a boy from Brisbane brought up on green wickets, had no idea how to play spin but Bishan was there,” Hayden added.

'He was just an extraordinary bowler'

According to news agency PTI, Bedi breathed his last at his home on Monday. He recently underwent a knee operation. The late Indian cricketer briefly managed Team India in 1990 for the tours of New Zealand and England. Bedi was named India's Test captain after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement. The spin-bowling icon played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India. “He had that great appetite to absorb, you know, this magnificent storytelling ability as a bowler and a magnificent bowler. He was just an extraordinary bowler,” the former Australian opener concluded.

