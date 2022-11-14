'May see Kohli in 2024 T20 WC as age is just a number for him but don't see Rohit': Ex-ENG cricketer's bold prediction

With Team India crashing to an embarrassing defeat against England in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, many fans and experts will be wondering about the future of some senior players within Rahul Dravid's squad. As is the tradition in cricket history, whenever a favourite team fails to progress to the finals in a major tournament, some senior players announce their retirement decisions to make way for younger cricketers. With senior Indian cricketers yet to reveal anything, former England player Monty Panesar feels the same could happen with Rohit Sharma and Co.

England thrashed India by 10 wickets in Adelaide, a result which shocked cricket fans around the world. Chasing a target of 169 runs, England raced to 170 for no loss, with Alex Hales slamming an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 47 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler also hammered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 49 deliveries. Initially, India posted 168 for six in 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya clobbering 63 runs off 33 balls. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan was in top form and bagged a three-wicket haul vs India. England eventually defeated Pakistan in the finals, winning by five wickets.

Speaking to Timesofindia.com, Panesar said, ""India disappointed everyone (with the way they lost in thesemifinal), and I think there are some retirements coming up".

"Let's be honest, India didn't put up a fight in the semis. It was a completely one-sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You are playing the semis and you need to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score", he further added.

Panesar also opined that senior players Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin could retire from T20I cricket. Rohit is currently 35-years-old and will be 37 by the time the 2024 T20 World Cup arrives. But the former spinner feels Virat Kohli could continue playing for India in T20Is due to his fitness.

"Rohit (Sharma), Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names who could say goodbye to T20I cricket. The team management will surely have a meeting with these guys and will ask them about their plans...It's time these players make way for young player", he said.

"Virat is in great form. He is the fittest among all the Indian players. Age is just a number for Virat considering his super fitness. You may see him in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I am not seeing Rohit being part of that tournament, DK and Ashwin too (may not be there). There could be more players (considering T20I retirement), but these three, I think, will leave T20Is and focus on Tests and ODIs", he further added.

Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022 and also became the first player to do so in multiple World T20s (2014 and 2022). Kohli slammed 296 runs in six innings for India, with a high score of 82*. The 34-year-old also smacked a half-century in the semi-final, but couldn't prevent a defeat for India.

