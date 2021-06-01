Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘May we return victorious’: Shami wishes to dedicate ENG Test series win to ‘police, doctors’ who served during Covid
‘May we return victorious’: Shami wishes to dedicate ENG Test series win to ‘police, doctors’ who served during Covid

Shami said said if the Indian team return victorious then he would like to dedicate the win to the frontline workers and doctors who have served selflessly in India’s battle against Covid-19 in recent times
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:11 PM IST
India's Mohammed Shami: File photo(PTI)

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming tour of England which comprises the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which starts on June 18, followed by a 5-match Test series against the host country in August 2021. The players are out of the quarantine in Mumbai and will board the flight to the United Kingdom on June 2.

Before leaving for the much-awaited tour, seasoned India pacer Mohammad Shami spoke about the upcoming challenge in English conditions. The right-arm quick also said if the Indian team return victorious then he will dedicate the win to the frontline workers and doctors who have served selflessly in India’s battle against Covid-19 in recent times.

“When we play for the country, it doesn’t matter what the outcome is but we try to give our hundred percent. We put country first. Be it the batsmen or bowlers, we have been working as a unit over the last years. And I hope, we can continue the same work and the winning spree in the WTC final,” Shami told India News.

“As far as the England series is concerned, may we return victorious and I’ll dedicate the win to our soldiers, police officials and doctors who have served selflessly during the pandemic,” he added.

The senior Indian pacer further said that there will be no home advantage for either India or New Zealand as both teams will square off against each other at a neutral venue.

“Definitely they will have the advantage as they have arrived early and will play a couple of Test matches against the hosts. But I feel, when two teams enter finals, they reach that point after showcasing their abilities. None of the teams will have the home advantage and I hope our playing XI must commit the least errors. Both India and New Zealand are top-class teams and neither of them would let go any chance. So, it’s important to utilise your time and skills precisely.”

“Hope, the bowling unit performs well. We have beaten Australia in Australia and then England at home. The boys are high on confidence and I hope, they continue the same in England,” said Shami.

