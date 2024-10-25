Menu Explore
Mayank Yadav absent from India T20I squad vs South Africa due to injury, Ramandeep, Dayal, Vyshak earn maiden call-up

ByHT Sports Desk, hindustantimes.com
Oct 25, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The BCCI announced India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa on Friday.

The BCCI on Friday announced Team India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa. While Suryakumar Yadav leads the side, there were two notable misses as Mayank Yadav, the speedster who made his international debut in the previous series against Bangladesh – as well as Riyan Parag – remain absent due to injuries. Additionally, Shivam Dube, who earlier missed the series against Bangladesh with injury, continues to remain absent.

India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior, India(AP)
India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior, India(AP)

The BCCI further provided details on Parag's absence, stating that the all-rounder is undergoing a ‘long-term resolution for his chronic right shoulder injury’ at the Centre of Excellence.

There were three maiden call-ups in the T20I squad against South Africa; batter Ramandeep Singh, who produced impressive performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, as well as in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup this month, was rewarded with a place. Among bowlers, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal, who had earlier received his maiden Test call-up in October, were also picked in the squad.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, both of whom had opened in the series against Bangladesh, retained their places in the side while Tilak Varma, who led the India A side to the semi-finals of the emerging Teams Asia Cup, was also picked. Jitesh Sharma also retains his place as back-up wicketkeeper.

Among all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel feature in the squad. Varun Chakaravarthy was rewarded for his strong performances against Bangladesh, with Ravi Bishnoi complimenting him in the spin department.

The squad features a five-man pace attack; with Hardik featuring as all-rounder, the premier pacers include Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Dayal.

The four-match T20I tour of South Africa begins on November 8 with the first match in Kingsmead.

India squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
