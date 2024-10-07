Mayank Yadav tipped to travel to Australia for BGT after impressive debut: ‘Imagine if he had been given the new ball…’

Mayank Yadav grabbed attention after his international debut for all the right reasons, as he produced an impressive performance against Bangladesh in the first T20I. The tearaway pacer started off with a maiden over to start his international cricket and also went to take a wicket on debut for 21 runs in his four overs. The 22-year-old also bowled over 140 kmph at regular intervals as his disciplined line and length didn't allow the Bangladesh batters to free their arms against him. In his full four-over spell, Mayank did not hit the 150 kph mark, but hit the 140 mark consistently in 17 out of the 24 balls he bowled. India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.(AP)

The selectors decided to fast-track Mayank into the Indian team despite missing competitive cricket in the last few months due to a back injury he sustained midway through IPL 2024.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali was also impressed with Mayank's debut and asserted that he should go to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if he remains fit.

"It was a dream debut for Mayank Yadav. He started off with a maiden and even clocked 149.9 kmph. He has come from an injury, which is why his speeds have not been 157 or 158. Just imagine if he had been given the new ball instead of Hardik Pandya. He instilled fear. If you guys saw the match, batters did not play him on the front foot. I hope that he remains fit and goes to Australia," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

'Bangladesh just an appetizer for India'

Meanwhile, India registered a dominant 7-wicket win in the series opener to stamp their authority as Bangladesh failed to put up any fight with both bat and ball in Gwalior.

After bowling out Bangladesh for just 127, India chased down the target in just 11.5 overs courtesy a fearless batting approach under Gautam Gambhir's guidance.

"India have changed cricket (with their dominance). Bangladesh is just an appetizer (for them)," said Basit.

The Men in Blue rested several regulars who recently played in the Test series against Bangladesh but it didn't cause any worry for them.

"Yeh IPL eleven hai, India ki team nahi hai," said Basit.

"There was no (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, no (Shubman) Gill, no Axar Patel, no Rishabh Pant, no (Shreyas) Iyer; (Ravi) Bishnoi did not play. And still they hammered them in just 11-something overs, finishing with a six from (Hardik) Pandya," he added.