Mayank Yadav's fastest ball in IPL 2024 not even among top 8 quickest deliveries of international cricket

Mayank Yadav has got everyone talking. The reason? His raw pace. He has already breached the 155 km/h mark a few times in this IPL. His fastest delivery so far has been clocked at 156.7 km/h, which according to the broadcasters was the fastest delivery of the 17th season of the tournament. Before that, Mayank had bowled a 155.6 km/h pearler in the same match. Both of those balls were bowled to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green on Tuesday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants's Mayank Yadav celebrates(PTI)

These two rockets from Mayank Yadav came a few days after he had bowled a 155.8 km/h screamer against the Punjab Kings on his IPL debut. What has been working for Mayank is not just his pace. It's his accuracy and resistance against trying out multiple things. It's simple. He runs in, bangs it in just short of the good-length area and makes the batters struggle.

The results have followed. He picked up 3/27 against PBKS and then backed that up with an even better performance against RCB (3/14). On both occasions, he was bowling second with the pressure of defending a target. That was perhaps one of the biggest reasons why he was adjudged Player of the Match for both matches - the first player in the history of IPL to get two back-to-back POTM awards in his first two matches.

Mayank's thunderbolts have made him an overnight sensation with the who's who of the game raving about him. Google searches about his pace have been trending for the last two days. So where does he stand among the fastest bowlers of IPL?

There is a bit of a debate about Gerarld Coetzee's 157.4 km/h delivery to Riyan Parag a couple of nights ago as the broadcasters didn't mention it in the list when Mayank clocked 156.7. So even if we leave that delivery aside, Mayank's is still not in the top 3 of IPL's fastest balls.

Fastest deliveries in IPL history:

Shaun Tait 157.71 kmph - 2011

Gerald Coetzee 157.4 kmph - 2024 (debatable)

Lockie Ferguson 157.3 kmph - 2022

Umran Malik 157 kmph - 2022

Mayank Yadav: 156.7 kmph - 2024

Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph - 2020

Umran Malik 156 kmph - 2022

What about international cricket? Mayank's ranking would dip further if we take international cricket into account. He would struggle to find a place in the top 10. The record for the fastest delivery in international cricket belongs to Shoaib Akhtar, who had hurled a 161.3 km/hr delivery to England's Nick Knight in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Fastest balls in international cricket

Rank Player Speed (km/hr) Country Opposotion Year 1 Shoaib Akhtar 161.3 km/hr (100.2 mph) Pakistan England 2003 2 Shaun Tait 161.1 km/hr (100.1 mph) Australia England 2010 3 Brett Lee 161.1 km/hr (100.1 mph) Australia New Zealand 2005 4 Jeff Thomson 160.6 km/hr (99.8 mph) Australia West Indies 1975 5 Mitchell Starc 160.4 km/hr (99.7 mph) Australia New Zealand 2015 6 Andy Roberts 159.5 km/hr (99.1 mph) West Indies Australia 1975 7 Fidel Edwards 157.7 km/hr (97.9 mph) West Indies South Africa 2003 8 Mitchell Johnson 156.8 km/hr (97.4 mph) Australia England 2013 9 Mohammed Shami 156.4 km/hr (97.1 mph) Pakistan Zimbabwe 2003 10 Shane Bond 156.4 km/hr (97.1 mph) New Zealand India 2003

Akhtar is closely followed by Shaun Tain, Brett Lee, Jeff Thompson, and Mitchell - these are the only five bowlers in the history of international cricket to have breached the 160 mark.