Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Maybe, it wasn't one person's decision': India veteran, dropped in 2022 under Rohit-Dravid duo, makes honest admission

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 31, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Indian Test team in early 2022, with KS Bharat being named his replacement as second-choice WK to Rishabh Pant.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has made peace with his exit from the national team, admitting that his omission in 2022 was not an “injustice.” Saha, who is currently playing in his final match at Eden Gardens for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Punjab on Thursday, reflected on his international career and his eventual exclusion from the Indian squad.

Team India players during the 2021 tour of Australia(Getty)
Team India players during the 2021 tour of Australia(Getty)

Saha, regarded as one of India's finest wicketkeepers, saw his international journey come to an end in 2022 when the then captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid opted for KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant’s backup. His exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2022 home series against Sri Lanka led to a rare moment of public frustration, as he had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid ahead of his ouster.

However, in hindsight, the 40-year-old has accepted the decision without resentment.

"I wouldn't call it injustice. That would be selfish. Maybe it wasn't just one person's decision. Maybe I wasn't capable enough or didn't deliver as expected, so they made their choice," Saha said in Kolkata.

“If I had performed better, this wouldn't have happened. I don't dwell on it -- I just take the positives from whatever comes my way.”

Saha still backs his fitness

Despite no longer being in India’s plans, Saha remains confident in his fitness and abilities. He believes he could still contribute effectively had he been given the chance.

"If I was in the team, I would have contributed with good catches or good innings. I’ve tried my best for Bengal. In slip fielding, I haven’t missed a single catch. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it," he said. Over his career, Saha played 40 Tests and nine ODIs, earning a reputation as a safe pair of hands behind the stumps in the longest format.

In November, Saha officially announced his retirement via a social media post, a decision he had been contemplating for a while. "I had planned to retire last season itself. But only because of Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) and my wife Romi pushed it to this season. Otherwise, I would have retired by now," he revealed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On