'Maybe, it wasn't one person's decision': India veteran, dropped in 2022 under Rohit-Dravid duo, makes honest admission

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has made peace with his exit from the national team, admitting that his omission in 2022 was not an “injustice.” Saha, who is currently playing in his final match at Eden Gardens for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Punjab on Thursday, reflected on his international career and his eventual exclusion from the Indian squad. Team India players during the 2021 tour of Australia(Getty)

Saha, regarded as one of India's finest wicketkeepers, saw his international journey come to an end in 2022 when the then captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid opted for KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant’s backup. His exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2022 home series against Sri Lanka led to a rare moment of public frustration, as he had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid ahead of his ouster.

However, in hindsight, the 40-year-old has accepted the decision without resentment.

"I wouldn't call it injustice. That would be selfish. Maybe it wasn't just one person's decision. Maybe I wasn't capable enough or didn't deliver as expected, so they made their choice," Saha said in Kolkata.

“If I had performed better, this wouldn't have happened. I don't dwell on it -- I just take the positives from whatever comes my way.”

Saha still backs his fitness

Despite no longer being in India’s plans, Saha remains confident in his fitness and abilities. He believes he could still contribute effectively had he been given the chance.

"If I was in the team, I would have contributed with good catches or good innings. I’ve tried my best for Bengal. In slip fielding, I haven’t missed a single catch. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it," he said. Over his career, Saha played 40 Tests and nine ODIs, earning a reputation as a safe pair of hands behind the stumps in the longest format.

In November, Saha officially announced his retirement via a social media post, a decision he had been contemplating for a while. "I had planned to retire last season itself. But only because of Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) and my wife Romi pushed it to this season. Otherwise, I would have retired by now," he revealed.