Home / Cricket / MCA forms CIC with Rajput, Kulkarni, Dighe as members

MCA forms CIC with Rajput, Kulkarni, Dighe as members

Rajput will head the committee, informed an MCA Apex Council member, who attended the Apex Council meeting

cricket Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Lalchand Rajput.
File image of Lalchand Rajput.(Getty Images)
         

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday formed its Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) with three former India players Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe in it. Rajput will head the committee, informed an MCA Apex Council member, who attended the Apex Council meeting.

“We have decided to form the CIC with three former cricketers with Rajput heading it,” the member informed.

He also said that a special committee has been formed which will oversee the formation of a cricket museum inside the Wankhede stadium.

“This committee comprises President Vijay Patil, former BCCI office-bearers Ravi Sawant, Prof Ratnakar Shetty, Naveen Shetty, senior journalist Clayton Murzello and former BCCI media manager Devendra Prabhudesai” the member said.

He added that the association has decided to form a special committee with regard to celebrating the golden jubilee of Test debut of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. With regards to the request of Ankit Chavan, who is facing life-ban for his alleged involvement in match-fixing, the MCA would not interfere in the matter, another Apex Council member said.

According to the official, MCA will form a three-member committee, which will form a Standard Operating Procedures for resumption of cricket and then forward to the Maharashtra government for a final approval.

“A suggestion came from a member that like BCCI have formed their SOPs, we should also form our own sops and hence we decided to form a committee,” he said, while adding that it is still not clear when the training of players will exactly resume.

Cricket in the megacity has come to a grinding halt since the outbreak of COVID-19. Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik has given a proposal to MCA to dedicate a permanent seat in former India captain MS Dhoni’s honour.

The seat will be around where the winning six was hit during the 2011 ODI World Cup final. It is understood that the MCA President is keen for the project.

