‘MCG to Steve Smith is like Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal’: Iconic comparison made as AUS star enters legendary list

Steve Smith has been in resurgent form during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and once again proved a point in Melbourne, getting his 34th Test ton on Friday. The veteran smacked 140 off 197 balls, packed with 13 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 71.07, and silenced his critics. Steve Smith has been compared to Rafael Nadal.

Ahead of the series against India, there were question marks from fans on his position in the Australian playing XI, and he started with scores of 0, 17 and 2. In Brisbane, he got 101, and is now in an illustrious list of elite Test batters, with only Sachin Tendulkar (51 tons), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), Joe Root (36*) and Rahul Dravid (36*) have more tons than him. He has levelled Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan and Mahela Jayawardene.

Kerry O'Keeffe makes Rafael Nadal comparison

Lauding Smith for his form, former Australian cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe said on Fox Cricket as the batter was nearing his ton, “One of his favourite shots he has often said is driving the ball back past the bowler and yesterday there were four or five of those shots down the ground. You know Steve Smith is in sync when that is happening.”

Smith’s knock came to an end just after lunch, as he inside edged onto his pad, and his bails were dismantled. Comparing Smith to a tennis legend, O’Keefe said, “The MCG to Steve Smith is like Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal.”

“This guy, this is his backyard. He has four Test centuries here and his average is in the 80’s at the G,” he added.

It was debutant Sam Konstas’ 60 off 65 balls on Day 1 which gave the Aussies a strong headstart. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja (57) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) also got half-centuries as Australia posted 474 in 122.4 overs on Day 2.

Meanwhile, the Indian batting order crumbled after a strong start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) departed in back-to-back deliveries, just when it looked like they had steadied the ship after early dismissals of Rohit Sharma (3) and KL Rahul (24). The visitors reached 164/5 at Stumps and trail by 310 runs.