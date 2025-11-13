Meghalaya's 8-sixes wonder Akash Kumar Choudhary's journey started with tennis ball cricket, now harbouring big dreams

Akash Kumar Choudhary, a name not known to many a week ago, is now the toast of the town, and every avid cricket fan is talking about his mind-boggling achievement. The right-handed batter from Meghalaya, who classifies himself as a bowling all-rounder, smacked eight sixes in a row to register the fastest half-century in the history of first-class cricket, surpassing Leicestershire's Wayne White, who had taken 12 balls to achieve the milestone. Akash Kumar Choudhary of Meghalaya

All of the big hits off the bat of Akash came over long-off and long-on against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Plate game in Surat. He became just the third player in first-class cricket to hit consecutive six 6s in an over, after Garry Sober and Ravi Shastri. It is worth mentioning that Mike Procter had also hit six consecutive sixes, but this feat occurred over two overs.

Choudhary came into bat at No.8 with Meghalaya batting at 576 for 6. The need of the hour was simple -- go for big strikes as the team looked to declare the innings. It was in the 126th over of the innings that the 25-year-old hit 6 sixes off the bowling of Limar Dhabi, while the remaining two maximums came off the bowling of TNR Mohith. He eventually headed back to the pavilion on 50 not out off 14 balls as Meghalaya declared their innings on 628 for 6.

A few days after achieving a special milestone, Choudhary spoke to Hindustan Times, revealing that he was unaware of the magnitude of his feat until he headed back to the dressing room.

"It has sunk in a bit. It is a good feeling, but it's unreal. I got to know about the achievement once I was told about it by BCCI video's analysts and scorers," he said.

"The situation demanded that I be aggressive as we were looking to declare the innings. That was the mindset, obviously, I wasn't looking to hit every ball for a six, but once I started connecting, I thought to just go for it," added the Shillong-born cricketer.

The young cricketer was also candid enough to admit that things haven't changed much, and it is just a case of him receiving a lot of calls and messages. It is worth mentioning that on the day of his achievement, Choudhary was lauded by none other than Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on social media. "Congratulations to Akash Choudhary on achieving a world record by scoring 6 sixes in an over in first-class cricket, equalling the legendary Gary Sobers and Ravi Shastri. He achieved the world record milestone in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group tie against Arunachal Pradesh. He also scored 50 runs in 14 balls in the same match. Your explosive batting has made Meghalaya proud. Wishing you many more milestones and success in your cricketing journey," he wrote.

Speaking about the congratulatory messages, Akash said, "Things haven't changed much. Right now, the Ranji Trophy is going on. I just have to follow the process. I'm just receiving a lot of calls and messages. Obviously, such big people taking notice of my achievement gives me motivation. It is just a great feeling that I was able to make Meghalaya proud."

IPL dreams

With the young all-rounder scaling such a feat just a month prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, it is fair to expect that he might be on the radar of scouts, as bowling all-rounders are a hot commodity in the tournament. However, Akash is just taking it one day at a time.

"It all depends on the franchises. People will definitely watch my innings, but I am not thinking that far ahead. I am just focusing on the next match against Manipur in the Ranji Trophy. It is an important game for us, and I am just thinking about that," said Choudhary.

Speaking about his journey, Choudhary revealed that he started off just like any other budding cricketer in the country, playing tennis ball matches. Akash, whose father is a welder and mother a tailor, then participated in inter-school games and regional tournaments, which led to him catching the attention of scouts during trials organised by the BCCI/NCA for North-East players.

"I don't come from a rich background. The easiest task for any budding cricketer is to pick the ball. I started playing tennis ball cricket. In my school, there were matches organised. In Shillong, I played inter-school matches, and then I was called for trials. The selectors were Venkatesh Prasad and Gyanendra Pandey. I was selected there and the journey began there," he stated.

Gone are the days when the NorthEast region of the country was associated with just football. Cricket has really picked up, and Choudhary expects the sport to soar higher and higher in the coming few years.

"Cricket is growing at the grassroots levels. The BCCI is working extensively on that. The indoor facilities are also being provided," he concluded.