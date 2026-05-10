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Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh back on top after Pakistan’s middle-order collapse

The visitors lost 4 wickets for 20 runs to loosen their grip on the game at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 05:59 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Bangladesh should be feeling good about their chances at the end of day three of the first Test in Mirpur against Pakistan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was just fantastic(AFP)

Bangladesh lead Pakistan by 34 runs after bad light brought a premature end to the day. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 2 and 0, respectively as the hosts closed the day on 7/0.

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Earlier, Bangladesh took a 27-run first-innings lead after bowling out Shan Masood’s men for 386. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he picked up 5/102.

Pakistan’s tail failed to put up a fight and before long they were bowled out for 386. Miraz picked up Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to take his 14th five-for in his 57th Test. Taijul bowled Hasan Ali for a duck to wrap up the innings.

While Miraz was the pick of the bowlers, Taskin provided the hosts with real buoyancy with quick wickets of Awais and Masood. He returned figures of 2/70 in 18 overs. Taijul also picked up two wickets and gave away 46 runs in his 11.3 overs.

While Bangladesh would be happy with their performance on day three, there is a lot more to do over the next couple of days. The pitch should help spinners much more on the last two days, and Bangladesh appear a superior side on that front. It may be noted that it’s a World Test Championship (WTC) series of two games.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh back on top after Pakistan’s middle-order collapse
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