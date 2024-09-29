Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns as Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against India

Bangladesh announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India, and the visitors recalled Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the side for the shortest format. Mehidy, who is a crucial part of Bangladesh's ODI and Test set-up, played his last T20I in July 2023 as he went to miss 24 T20Is. Mehidy Hasan Miraz recalled in Bangladesh T20I squad.(AFP)

"Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has earned a recall to the T20 side 14 months since his last appearance in the shortest format," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

He boasts 248 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 14.58 and a strike rate of 118.66, with a 46 as his highest score. Meanwhile, he claimed 13 wickets with the ball.

They also called up left-handed opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm orthodox Rakibul Hasan in the squad, which will put up a challenge against recently-crowned T20 World Champions.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has already announced his decision to retire from the T20I format.

With Shakib, Soumya Sarkar is the other player who has been left out of the squad after featuring in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Bangladesh Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain hailed Shakib for his contribution and feels that they will struggle to find a replacement for him.

"The great Shakib Al Hasan has already announced that he has played his last T20I for Bangladesh. We don't have anyone to replace his experience and performance, but we feel that Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a good batter who can handle the middle order. Mehidy can play as a batter. We didn't pick him in the previous [T20] World Cup as we usually feel that he has a strong role as an allrounder in Tests and ODIs," Ashraf said, as quoted from ESPNcricifno.

"We didn't feel his bowling was a great option in the powerplay in T20s. We didn't want to disturb his rhythm in the other formats. This is why he wasn't in our T20 World Cup plans, which we had clearly communicated to him. We are hopeful of seeing him higher in the order, just above the finisher's role," he added.

The first T20I will begin on October 6 in Gwalior, the second match will be played on October 9 in New Delhi, and the third will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad.

Bangladesh T20I squad for T20I series

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.