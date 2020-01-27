Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates
Follow live score and updates from the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat.cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:28 IST
Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat
Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Brayden Stepien(w), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans
Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn(c), AB de Villiers(w), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
