e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

Follow live score and updates from the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat.

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live(Getty Images)
         

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat

 

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Brayden Stepien(w), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn(c), AB de Villiers(w), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news