Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:28 IST

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Brayden Stepien(w), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn(c), AB de Villiers(w), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman