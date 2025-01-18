Explore
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
    Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Score: Match 38 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 11:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 18, 2025 10:34 AM IST
    Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 11:30 AM
    Venue : Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

    Melbourne Renegades squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Ollie Peake, Tawanda Muyeye, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone
    Brisbane Heat squad -
    Colin Munro, Daniel Drew, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Wood, Michael Neser, Paul Walter, Tom Alsop, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Details
    Match 38 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat to be held at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes