    Live

    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 19, 2025 12:49 PM IST
    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 19 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

    Melbourne Stars squad -
    Blake Macdonald, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Doug Warren, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 19, 2025 12:49 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
    Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

