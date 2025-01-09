Explore
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
New Delhi 19oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jack Edwards is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 9, 2025 4:52 PM IST
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Jack Edwards out on Usama Mir bowling.Sydney Sixers at 112/6 after 16.1 overs
    Key Events
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score :

    Melbourne Stars Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Melbourne Stars 27/2
    • Melbourne Stars 50/3 in 7.2 overs
    • Drinks: Melbourne Stars 60/4 in 9.3 overs
    • G Maxwell dropped on 1 by K Patterson in 10.3 overs
    • Melbourne Stars 103/4 in 13.1 overs
    • Power play 2 (13-14): Melbourne Stars 113/4 (33 runs)
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 26 balls between B Webster (19) and G Maxwell (30)
    • G Maxwell T20 fifty: 51 runs in 26 balls (5x4) (3x6)
    • B Webster dropped on 44 by J Vince in 17.5 overs
    • Melbourne Stars 150/5 in 19.1 overs
    • Referral 1 (19.2 ovs): Sydney Sixers against G Maxwell (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 0)
    • Innings Break: Melbourne Stars 156/5 in 20.0 overs

    Sydney Sixers Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Sydney Sixers 27/1
    • Referral 1 (4.3 ovs): Melbourne Stars against J Vince (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 1) (Retained)
    • Sydney Sixers 52/1 in 7.5 overs
    • Referral 2 (8.4 ovs): Melbourne Stars against K Patterson (LBW) Successful (MS: 1, SS : 1)
    • Drinks: Sydney Sixers 71/2 in 10.0 overs
    • J Vince dropped on 36 by B Duckett in 10.4 overs
    • J Vince T20 fifty: 53 runs in 42 balls (6x4)
    • Power play 2 (14-15): Sydney Sixers 101/5 (11 runs, 3 wicket)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 4:52 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jack Edwards is out and Sydney Sixers at 112/6 after 16.1 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: OUT! c & b Usama Mir.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:49 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers at 112/5 after 16 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score:
    Sydney Sixers
    Jack Edwards 9 (4)
    Hayden Kerr 6 (6)
    Melbourne Stars
    Beau Webster 0/26 (3)

    Jan 9, 2025 4:49 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Jack Edwards smashed a Six on Beau Webster bowling . Sydney Sixers at 111/5 after 15.5 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: SIX! Hammered away for a huge six. Pitched-up around off, Jack Edwards gets right behind the line of it and lofts this into the sight screen and Sixers add six more to their tally.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:47 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers at 101/5 after 15 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score:
    Sydney Sixers
    Hayden Kerr 4 (4)
    Jack Edwards 0 (0)
    Melbourne Stars
    Peter Siddle 1/18 (3)

    Jan 9, 2025 4:47 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Hayden Kerr smashed a Four on Peter Siddle bowling . Sydney Sixers at 101/5 after 14.3 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: FOUR! Kerr can surely bat and him coming ahead of Ben Dwarshuis is justified with this stroke alone. On a length around the pads and Hayden Kerr flicks this through square leg for a boundary t begin his innings.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:47 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jordan Silk is out and Sydney Sixers at 97/5 after 14.2 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! The bails are off and Jordan Silk has to walk back. Good length on top of off, Jordan Silk runs down the track and looks to flick this around leg but misses. The ball goes through and disturbs the timber.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:47 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Toss Update

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to field

    BBL 2025 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    SIX
    9Points
    6Played
    4Won
    +0.228NRR
    Recent form
    ALWWW
    2
    India
    THU
    9Points
    7Played
    4Won
    +0.166NRR
    Recent form
    ALWWW
    3
    India
    HUR
    9Points
    6Played
    4Won
    -0.154NRR
    Recent form
    AWWWW
    4
    India
    HEA
    7Points
    7Played
    3Won
    -0.518NRR
    Recent form
    WALLL
    5
    India
    SCO
    6Points
    7Played
    3Won
    +0.624NRR
    Recent form
    LLWWL
    6
    India
    REN
    6Points
    7Played
    3Won
    +0.392NRR
    Recent form
    WLLLW
    7
    India
    STR
    4Points
    7Played
    2Won
    -0.299NRR
    Recent form
    LWLLL
    8
    India
    STA
    4Points
    7Played
    2Won
    -0.531NRR
    Recent form
    WWLLL
    Jan 9, 2025 4:46 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
    Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets

    Most Runs

    See all
    Cooper Connolly
    Cooper ConnollySCO
    272 Runs
    M7
    HS66
    SR124.77

    Most Wickets

    See all
    Tom Rogers
    Tom RogersREN
    13 Wickets
    Inn7
    Avg16.92
    SR11.84
    News cricket Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jack Edwards is out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes