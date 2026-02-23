‘Menace’ Mohammad Amir ‘rattling India from studio’; bold T20 World Cup prediction one step closer to coming true

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir were brought to ground on Sunday after India went down to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Nothing went right for the defending champions as the Proteas outplayed them in all three departments of the game. The loss has now truly put the pressure on the hosts, and they must win the remaining two Group 1 fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. Two back-to-back wins might also not be enough, as the net run rate took a severe hit after the heavy loss against Aiden Markram's team. India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)

After seeing what transpired in Ahmedabad, former Pakistan batter Mohammad tipped his hat to former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who had earlier predicted that India wouldn't be able to reach the semi-finals. Whether it comes true or not, only time will tell, but for starters, Amir's prediction has come one step closer to being fulfilled.

Yousuf dubbed Amir as a true “menace”, who is now rattling India from the studio, saying he should give the space for the side to “breathe” as they are “already under fire.”