e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Suryakumar Yadav

Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Suryakumar Yadav

The IPL, which has been postponed till April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:23 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
File image of Suryakumar Yadav
File image of Suryakumar Yadav(PTI)
         

He had been in red hot form in white ball leg of domestic cricket and no wonder Suryakumar Yadav like many others was physically in his Mumbai home but mentally at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians would have played CSK in IPL opener on Sunday.

The IPL, which has been postponed till April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

“Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe,” tweeted Surya on late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

Currently, there are more than 1000 positive cases for novel coronavirus in India with death toll already crossing 25.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
US says H-1B cap for 2021 reached; all 65,000 visas taken
US says H-1B cap for 2021 reached; all 65,000 visas taken
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Lockdown-hit Haryana poultry farmers bury starving birds alive
Lockdown-hit Haryana poultry farmers bury starving birds alive
Coronavirus update: Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe
Coronavirus update: Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
In times of coronavirus, work as usual for Prime Minister Modi
In times of coronavirus, work as usual for Prime Minister Modi
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news