‘Met with Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah’: PCB boss Ramiz Raja on resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja believes the cricketing ties with India can improve if “politics" is kept away from the sport. Commenting on the resumption of bilateral series between the two nations, the former Pakistan cricketer said it would require a "lot of work".

Raja passed these remarks after his meeting with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, which took place on the sidelines of an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meet earlier this month.

PCB shared an official press release by Raja on his meeting with the BCCI officials. It read: “I met with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meetings. We need to create a cricketing bond, while I have also believed that politics should stay away from sport as much as possible and this has always been our stance."

“A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket but there needs to be some comfortable level between the two boards and then we can see how far we can go. So overall, we had a good discussion.”

With rising political tensions between the two countries, both India and Pakistan have stopped taking part in most bilateral sporting event.

The last time Men In Blue locked horns with Pakistan in cricket was back in 2013. Since then, the two cricketing giants have only met at ICC events.

In the last encounter between the two, which took place last Sunday, Babar Azam-led Pakistan secured a 10-wicket win over India at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

