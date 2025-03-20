MI announce Rohit Sharma as ‘Mumbaicha Raja’ amid captaincy swap between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar for CSK match

Rohit Sharma is back! India's T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain joined the Mumbai Indians camp on Wednesday (March 19), a couple of days before the scheduled start of IPL 2025 on March 22. After leading India to their third Champions Trophy title in Dubai, Rohit flew to Maldives to spend some time with his family before returning to India to join the MI camp before the start of the IPL. The five-time IPL-winning captain was given a grand welcome. "Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma (The King of Mumbai)," wrote MI's official website while announcing the arrival of their most successful captain and batter. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on(AFP)

"The man, the myth, the HITMAN – With his effortless swag and that big-match mentality, Rohit is all set to produce his magic once again in the iconic Blue & Gold as we begin our quest for mission 6," MI said.

Rohit is among only two captains—MS Dhoni is the other—in the history of the IPL to have won five titles. He is also the IPL's third-highest run-scorer with 6628 runs in 257 matches. Despite his remarkable CV, MI took the tough decision of removing Rohit from captaincy after three underwhelming seasons between 2021 and 2023. Hardik Pandya was appointed captain, but Rohit continued to be the franchise's biggest crowd-puller.

MI said the presence of Rohit gives an extra edge to the young players in the squad. "The squad is shaping up nicely, the drills are getting intense with each passing day and with Rohit around, there’s always an extra edge."

MI's many leaders

MI will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their IPL 2025 opener against the Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Regular captain Hardik Pandya is not available due to a one-match suspension he received for slow over-rate in their last match of 2024.

Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians last year after leading Gujarat Titans for two seasons, acknowledged the wealth of experience within the squad and the guidance available to him.

"I am lucky that I have three captains who are playing with me. It adds more and more experience for me. I know that there are three different minds who have led India in different formats and with so many years of experience. They can put an arm around my shoulder and always be there for help," Pandya said in a press conference.

Rohit is set to have a new opening partner in Ryan Rickelton this year. The exciting South African batter was picked up in the mega auction after the franchise let Ishan Kishan go. Among other exciting new recruits, MI roped in Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Reece Topley.