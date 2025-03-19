Mumbai Indians announce Suryakumar Yadav as new captain after Hardik Pandya banned from CSK match in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23 (Sunday). Regular captain Hardik Pandya will miss MI's season opener as he was banned for one match for his repeated over-rate offences last year. MI were deemed short of the required over rate in their last match in IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Captain Hardik was also slapped with a 30% fine on his match fee, as it was his third offence last year. Hardik Pandya (C) confirmed Suryakumar Yadav R) will lead MI in IPL 2025 match against CSK(AFP)

“Surya leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format and an exciting one as well,” Hardik said in MI's pre-season press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

When asked about the one-match suspension, Hardik said it was beyond his control. “That is out of my control. Last year what occured is a part of the sport. What happened is that we bowled the last over 2-2.5 minutes late. At that time, I was not aware of the consequences. It was unfortunate but rules say it so I have to go with the process. Whether the penalty should continue in the next season or not, it is on the higher authorities.”

Suryakumar is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home. However, his batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain.He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.

Hardik said in order for them to turn things around they just need to play good cricket. "It's no rocket science. We just need to play good cricket with a big smile, stay close to each other, back each other."

Hardik will be available for Mumbai Indians' second match against Gujarat Titans on March 29.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss start of IPL

Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return date is not yet confirmed, revealed Jayawardene. Bumrah, who missed the Champions Trophy after suffering a back injury during the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January this year, is currently at the NCA.

“Jasprit is right not at the NCA. We haven't got the full report yet. He is recovering well and is in good spirits. Hopefully, he will join the team soon and be available at some point this season. He is obviously a big miss as he is one the best all-format bowlers at the moment but at the same time, this also provides us an opportunity to try out different combinations at the start of the season,” he said.