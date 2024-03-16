MI camp shattered, 'Ronaldo' celebration unleashed: How nerveless Asha Sobhana scripted RCB's unthinkable last-over win

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and uncapped veteran leg-spinner Asha Sobhana displayed remarkable composure, guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling five-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Eliminator on Friday. Despite chasing a modest target of 136, MI fell short, managing only 130 for 6 in their 20 overs. Asha Sobhana celebrates after RCB's win against MI(X)

RCB, making their first appearance in the final of the WPL, secured a spot in the summit clash against last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals, scheduled for Sunday.

While the standout performer for RCB was 21-year-old Shreyanka – who picked the crucial wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur (33) in the 18th over – Asha Sobhana held nerves to produce a stunning last over finish for the RCB. After experienced Australian Sophie Molineux (1/16 in 4 overs) delivered a stellar penultimate over, conceding only four runs, Sobhana was left with the task of defending 12 runs off the final over.

The 32-year-old uncapped Indian spinner showcased her brilliant leg-break skills, conceding just six runs to secure her side a spot in the final.

The first delivery from Sobhana saw Pooja Vastrakar attempting a shot towards short third man that only fetched a single. The tension was palpable on the ground as Ellyse Perry, RCB's star with the bat in the first innings, assisted captain Mandhana with the fielding placements.

Sobhana conceded only a single off the second delivery to Amelia Kerr, too, as the pressure mounted on the Mumbai Indians batting duo.

Vastrakar showed some aggression on the next ball as she charged down the track for a two, and that, perhaps, was the signal for Sobhana to drag her length. It reaped instant rewards as her leg-break outfoxed Vastrakar; she was stumped off the fourth ball as the equation turned heavily favourable for the RCB. MI now needed 8 runs off two balls, with new batter Amanjot Kaur tasked to face the fifth ball.

She could only take a single, leading to jubilations in the RCB dugout. With 7 required off the last over, Sobhana only needed to ensure it wasn't a no ball or a wide. A tossed-up delivery outside off turns away from Kerr as she could only drive it forward for a single, as RCB clinched a berth to their first WPL final.

After the win, Sobhana showcased the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo ‘I'm here, don't worry' celebration, as her teammates ran to celebrate with her.

Ellyse Perry's masterclass

Earlier, it was Ellyse Perry who anchored Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings with a strong 66 off 50 deliveries after a top-order collapse that left them reeling at 24 for 3 within the first four overs of the Powerplay.

Perry's elegant knock helped them reach a competitive score of 135/6, which ultimately proved sufficient for the side.