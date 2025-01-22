Durban, MI Cape Town took another step towards securing their first-ever SA20 playoffs spot after their match against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead was washed out here. MI Cape Town close in on maiden SA20 playoffs spot after Kingsmead washout

The visitors took two points, which put them level on points with Paarl Royals at the top of the table. The Royals, however, retain the first place having picked up more wins.

Durban's Super Giants, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with eight points after Tuesday's abandoned match.

Last season's runners-up Durban's Super Giants now face a virtual must-win scenario moving forward if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

The match started with Super Giants' captain Keshav Maharaj winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

MI Cape Town openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen took their team to 34 in just four overs before the former chopped a length delivery from Junior Dala onto his stumps.

Van der Dussen maintained the momentum even after the loss of Reeza Hendricks and Colin Ingram , who were both caught on the boundary while attempting to sweep spinners Maharaj and Noor Ahmad, respectively.

MI Cape Town promoted captain Rashid Khan to No. 5, and the skipper duly belted a boundary over the covers before the heavens opened up.

At that stage, MI Cape Town were 69 for three in 11 overs. The match never started again as rain did not relent for the rest of the evening.

Durban's Super Giants will now hope for clearer skies when they host in-form Royals on Thursday in their last home-group match.

MI Cape Town, meanwhile, will next play Durban's Super Giants in the return leg at Newlands on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.