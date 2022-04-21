MI predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma likely to make a crucial change to help Mumbai Indians stay alive in IPL 2022

MI predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: After enduring six consecutive defeats, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians might have to swallow a bitter pill, which is out of contention for the play-off race, if they fail to produce a win against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. The team are placed at the bottom of the table and have failed to get their combination right. More so it has been the inconsistent form of the batters, including Rohit and Kieron Pollard, which has hurt the franchise the most. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

Standing in front of them will be the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who are facing almost a similar situation. So ahead of the clash against CSK, here is how the MI line-up could look like:

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain has just managed 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.

Ishan Kishan: The young opener has so far accumulated 191 runs from six matches with the help two half centuries.

Dewald Brevis: He has been in good shape and has so far gathered 117 runs from four outings.

Suryakumar Yadav: The middle-order batter is currently the leading run-scorer from the Mumbai camp. Despite missing the initial matches, he has gathered 200 runs from just four outings at an average of 66.67.

Tilak Verma: Tilak Varma has played some scintillating knocks individually but needs to take responsibility in the middle-order.

Kieron Pollard: The big man from West Indies has been a complete failure. In the six matches he has played, Pollard has managed to gather 82 runs while batting and has just picked one wicket.

Basil Thampi: With Mumbai running short of options, Basil Thampi can make a return to the playing XI. He has so far picked five wickets from six outings.

Jaydev Unadkat: Another candidate, who needs to shoulder responsibility is Jaydev Unadkat. The medium pacer is one of the senior most candidate from the MI camp.

Mayank Markande: Mumbai tried the option of Fabian Allen, but he was taken to cleaners, as he gave away 46 runs in four overs in the last match. Mayank Markande can come in place of the Windies spinner.

Jasprit Bumrah: The season has been difficult for Jasprit Bumrah too and he has just managed four scalps from six outings.

Riley Meredith: Tymal Mills bled 54 runs in three overs against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Daniel Sams too faced the heat, when Pat Cummins smashed him for 35 runs in a single over. This now leaves Mumbai with Riley Meredith, who can bowl some quick deliveries and play the role of a third seamer alongside Bumrah and Unadkat.